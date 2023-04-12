Trends: Traditional culture needs to be understood by world and appreciated by youngsters at the same time

Painted sculpture artist Du Yongwei creates a clay model before painting in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 5, 2020. Painted sculpture art is a traditional art form in Dunhuang and the craftsmanship has been inscribed in the provincial cultural heritage list of Gansu. Du Yongwei, 60, has been working in the field for over 40 years. He has started training class for youngsters to learn the art. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

"Traditional culture should be understood by the world and be appreciated by young people at the same time," Yu Dan, a well-known Chinese cultural expert from the Beijing Normal University, mentioned during the most recent episode of her talk show. Instead of focusing solely on Chinese culture, Yu posed questions on two different aspects of culture, from both China and the West during her show Yujian Wenming."I wish to present the lifestyle, cultural relics, aesthetics and philosophy from both China and the West and to make a comparison to give audiences to ponder. For example, Confucius and Socrates are two great minds whose ideas are still impacting the modern world. From them we can not only learn the ideas, but also can explore the source of each other's culture in an intriguing way,"she said.At the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships which ended on Tuesday, world champion Ma Long lost 1:3 to Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei. But it seemed that the veteran didn't show too much disappointment as he walked out of the arena that night."I always think too much and hesitated during the game," Ma said, summarizing his failure in an after-match interview.As many business insiders talked negatively about his career after his loss, the 34-year-old, who is no stranger to failure, decided to block messages on social media and to continue preparing for the next competition. "After all, this is what I love."The RIDE LIKE A PRO cycling competition is about to commence in Shanghai in May. The sold out tickets reflected high public anticipation after a two-year suspension due to the pandemic."This is only a beginning as China's sport industry is reviving," said Huang Haichen, CEO of event organizer Endeavor in China."Plus with the upcoming 2023 Asian Games and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the sports industry will no doubt rebound in China and around the world."