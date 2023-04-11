Trends: Hobby-driven tourism is becoming a phenomenon among young Chinese

Tourists visit the Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, in north China's Tianjin, April 1, 2023. The Wudadao historical urban area, or the Five Great Avenues, in north China's Tianjin attracted flocks of visitors during the blooming season of Chinese flowering crabapple recently. In order to further embrace the tourism boom brought by the blossoms, Heping District of Tianjin launched a series of events themed on Chinese flowering crabapple from March 31 to April 9, featuring float parade, light show and cultural fair. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Hobby-driven tourism is becoming a phenomenon among young Chinese. Unlike normal tourism in which people choose to travel to another city to take in natural landscapes or attractions, more young people are choosing to travel to other cities to take in musical festivals, theater dramas, art exhibitions or an exclusive escape room that can only be found in a certain city."This tourism, driven by the hobbies of young people, has given birth to many diverse ways of spending a vacation, which also reflects that these youngsters are more willing to enjoy life in today's modern times," Li Xinjian, a professor at Beijing International Studies University, said.It seems that e-books, the electronic version of paper books, are no longer popular in the face of constant competition from multi-media platforms in China. Is it time to say goodbye to e-books? Readers attending the recently concluded Beijing Book Fair have noticed one thing that the once popular e-book stands at the fair were notably absent. In addition, Amazon announced that it will stop Kindle e-books operations in China starting from June this year. Many business insiders believe that the current development of e-books has reached a bottleneck due to the challenges created by AI generated content and short videos .Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has donated a basketball court to a village in Southwest China's Guizhou Province. At a press conference held on Sunday, Simmons mentioned his connection with China, saying: "I first visited China to play basketball when I was 16 and then again as an NBA player. I always enjoy visiting as the people and the fans are always so welcoming, and love basketball.""I hope this court will benefit the local people. I hear people in Guizhou have amazing local basketball tournaments, and they just had this year's final. I wish the people of Guizhou all the best, and hopefully will get to see them soon in the future."