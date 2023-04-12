HK Palace Museum showcases new batch of national treasures

Photo: VCG

A new batch of 44 Chinese national ­treasures have been on display at the Hong Kong Palace Museum since the beginning of April, with five national-level cultural relics headlining the exhibition.The newly arrived artifacts, along with 590 other items, are on loan from the Palace Museum in Beijing.Among the treasures on display are a variety of paintings, clothes and personal items that provide a glimpse into the luxurious and intricate lifestyle of the Qing Dynasty's (1644-1911) imperial court, while also highlighting the cultural and historical significance of these artifacts.One of the highlights of the exhibition is the 16-page Album of the Victorious Jinchuan Campaigns, created by court painter Xu Yang (active from 1750 to 1777) and ­classified as a grade-one national treasure.The 14th page of the album depicts the Emperor Qianlong dressed in dragon robes and court dress riding a horse and holding a staff as he prepares to climb before the altar to worship Heaven. It has been very popular among visitors.Five previously unseen pages in the album are making their debuts.To protect the precious items, some of the relics will be on display for only three months.Also on display in the exhibition are the portraits of the Emperor Qianlong in imperial dress and a moon-white male court robe embroidered with cloud dragons.Hosting such an exhibition provides Hong Kong an opportunity to attract both locals and tourists to appreciate and learn more about Chinese culture and history.The exhibition reflects Hong Kong's unique position as a bridge between China and the world, according to a cultural relics expert who asked to remain anonymous."Hong Kong's proximity to the Chinese mainland and its global influence make the city's an ideal location for showcasing China's cultural heritage and promoting cultural exchanges," the expert told the Global Times.The Hong Kong Palace Museum's exhibition of Beijing Palace Museum artifacts is undoubtedly a significant cultural event, providing a rare opportunity for visitors to appreciate and learn about China's rich cultural heritage, the expert noted.The exhibition also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving these cultural relics for future generations.The items are the fourth batch of rotating relics that have been on loan to Hong Kong.The venue has become one of the most popular destinations for locals, especially as new treasures from the ­Chinese mainland have continued to arrive at the museum since its opening in July 2022.