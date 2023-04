A man holds a poster with an image of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (1934-68) before a ceremony to lay flowers at Gagarin's grave in the Kremlin Wall Necropolis on April 12, 2023 to mark the 62nd anniversary of the first human space flight. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin orbited the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft in a 108-minute flight. Photo: VCG