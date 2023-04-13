Dried noodle factory in Lahore, Pakistan

A worker hangs dried noodles at a local noodle factory in Lahore, Pakistan on April 12, 2023. Many Pakistani people buy dried noodles for an early morning meal before they start fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.(Photo: Xinhua)

Workers check dried noodles at a local noodle factory in Lahore, Pakistan on April 12, 2023. Many Pakistani people buy dried noodles for an early morning meal before they start fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.(Photo: Xinhua)

