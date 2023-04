Passengers board a train before the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 12, 2023. Sinhala and Tamil New Year is one of Sri Lanka's biggest celebrations.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows a platform before the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year at a railway station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sinhala and Tamil New Year is one of Sri Lanka's biggest celebrations.(Photo: Xinhua)