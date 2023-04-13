People enjoy Songkran Festival in Thailand

An elephant sprays water on a tourist during a celebration for the upcoming Songkran Festival, in Ayutthaya, Thailand, April 11, 2023. Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year, is celebrated from April 13 to 15 every year, during which people express greetings by splashing water on each other.(Photo: Xinhua)

