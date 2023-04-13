China-Laos Railway opens cross-border passenger train, shortening Kunming-Vientiane trip to 10.5 hours

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2023 shows a Lane Xang EMU train running on the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway. As of Tuesday, the China-Laos Railway had operated 20,000 passenger trains and handled 10.3 million passenger trips since its launch in December 2021, the railway operator said Wednesday.((Photo: Xinhua)

The China-Laos Railway was opened for cross-border passenger trains on Thursday, after railway authorities of both countries officially started to sell international passenger train tickets online and at train stations on Tuesday.



China Media Group (CMG) reported that the whole trip from Kunming in Southwest China's Yunnan Province to Vientiane in Laos will take 10.5 hours. Fist-class tickets are available for 760 yuan ($110.57), while the second-class seats are 470 yuan, which were available for sale on Tuesday.



In March, Laos-China Railway Co launched LCR Ticket, a mobile phone ticketing application which supports ticket inquiry, reservation, online payment, ticket changes and refunds.



The application supports Chinese, Lao and English, which will make it easier for passengers to book train tickets on the route.



"All cross-border trains serve passengers in Putonghua, Dai language, Lao and English. All of us are eager to do our best service," a representative from China Railway Kunming Group in Yunnan told the Global Times on Tuesday.



A manager at a travel agency said that with the China-Laos Railway, they are developing travel products that not only include Laos, but also neighboring countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.



China-Laos Railway has become the artery of regional tourism development, which travels through northern Laos' Luang Prabang province, one of Laos' most attractive scenic spots. It only takes two hours from Vientiane to the province via China-Laos Railway.



CMG reported citing official data that in the first 10 months of 2022, a total of 335,000 passengers arrived in Luang Prabang province by China-Laos Railway, accounting for 85 percent of overall tourist volume in the province.



Global Times