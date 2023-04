The road in the Shinan district of Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, is honored as the "most beautiful bus line in Qingdao" with crabapple blossoms on both sides of the road on April 11, 2023. Interestingly, the bus station shown in the picture is named after the first frontier fortress located at the western end of the Great Wall, about 2,265 kilometers from Qingdao. Photo: IC