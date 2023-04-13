Belgium: Belgian Ambassador to China visits Shanghai

The Belgian Ambassador to China Jan Hoogmartens (left) poses for a photo with Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Belgium in China

The Belgian Ambassador to China Jan Hoogmartens visited Shanghai around April 10 and had an in-depth conversation with the Mayor of Shanghai Gong Zheng about the common links between Belgium and Shanghai.Most notably, they discussed China-Belgium cooperation in the field of logistics, and touched on topics such as urban planning and smart cities.The ambassador also met with Li Yiping, vice chairman of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.They discussed the relationship between Shanghai and Belgium and potential ways to strengthen it. During his visit, the ambassador also met with Karel Eloot, president of the Benelux Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, and many representatives of the Belgian business community to better understand their business environment and how the embassy can best support Belgian companies in Shanghai.