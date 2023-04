A woman takes photos at the seaside in Formentera Island of the Balearic Islands, Spain, April 11, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023 shows a view of the sea from Formentera Island of the Balearic Islands, Spain.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2023, shows a seaside view in Formentera Island of the Balearic Islands, Spain. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows the Cala Llonga in Ibiza Island of the Balearic Islands, Spain.(Photo: Xinhua)