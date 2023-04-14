Highlights of Sydney Royal Easter Show

Visitors look at piglets at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, on April 12, 2023. While Easter is often associated with hopping bunnies and chocolate eggs, an annual gala held in Sydney has added an Aussie twist to the annual holiday, combining rural traditions with modern-day entertainment.(Photo: Xinhua)

A goat show is held during the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, on April 12, 2023. While Easter is often associated with hopping bunnies and chocolate eggs, an annual gala held in Sydney has added an Aussie twist to the annual holiday, combining rural traditions with modern-day entertainment.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy a swing ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, on April 12, 2023. While Easter is often associated with hopping bunnies and chocolate eggs, an annual gala held in Sydney has added an Aussie twist to the annual holiday, combining rural traditions with modern-day entertainment.(Photo: Xinhua)

A child pets chicks at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, on April 12, 2023. While Easter is often associated with hopping bunnies and chocolate eggs, an annual gala held in Sydney has added an Aussie twist to the annual holiday, combining rural traditions with modern-day entertainment.(Photo: Xinhua)