Tanoura dance during holy month of Ramadan in Cairo

Dancers perform Tanoura, a traditional Egyptian folk dance, during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sultan Al-Ghuri complex in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2023. Tanoura is an Arabic word, which means skirt in English. Tanoura dance is a traditional folk dance in Egypt, where the dancer in colorful skirts spins to the tunes of songs.(Photo: Xinhua)

Dancers perform Tanoura, a traditional Egyptian folk dance, during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sultan Al-Ghuri complex in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2023. Tanoura is an Arabic word, which means skirt in English. Tanoura dance is a traditional folk dance in Egypt, where the dancer in colorful skirts spins to the tunes of songs.(Photo: Xinhua)

Dancers perform Tanoura, a traditional Egyptian folk dance, during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sultan Al-Ghuri complex in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2023. Tanoura is an Arabic word, which means skirt in English. Tanoura dance is a traditional folk dance in Egypt, where the dancer in colorful skirts spins to the tunes of songs.(Photo: Xinhua)

Dancers perform Tanoura, a traditional Egyptian folk dance, during the holy month of Ramadan at the Sultan Al-Ghuri complex in Cairo, Egypt, on April 12, 2023. Tanoura is an Arabic word, which means skirt in English. Tanoura dance is a traditional folk dance in Egypt, where the dancer in colorful skirts spins to the tunes of songs.(Photo: Xinhua)