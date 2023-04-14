GT Podcast with Mulan: Macron stands up for Europe’s strategic autonomy; growing rejection of US dominance

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.On today’s podcast:French President Emmanuel Macron's call for EU strategic anatomy prompts unease in US – what does it say about US hegemony?The US is desperately trying to drag the EU into its camp, an Irish member of the European Parliament told the Global Times.Also sparking widespread outrage is the US’ shameful track record of mistreating immigrants and refugees, a Global Times investigation shows.In technology news, China is moving swiftly to lay the groundwork for the generative AI sector with the release of new rules.Finally, French filmmaker Jean-Jacques Annaud talks about his films and his passion for China in an exclusive interview.