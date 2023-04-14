Largest-ever Canton Fair opens, as global traders express confidence in China

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair Photo:VCG

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, officially kicked off with an opening ceremony on Friday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong, and is expected to be the largest ever after fully resuming its offline exhibitions for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Canton Fair, China's largest biannual trade fair which started in 1957, has become a reliable barometer of China's foreign trade. With the exhibition scheduled to officially open on Saturday, traders said that they were excited to participate in the event on-site and expressed confidence in China's foreign trade, given the strong competitive supply chain and products backed by advanced technologies.The historic scale and excitement among traders highlighted the resilience of China's foreign trade despite external challenges, and suggested stable exports and imports going forward that will greatly contribute to the world economy, which is facing growing downward pressure, participants and traders said.Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday via video link, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said that this session of the Canton Fair is of great significance to deepening trade between China and other countries and promoting the recovery and development of global economy and trade."We will take the initiative to expand imports, and continue to use China's new economic development to provide new opportunities for the world economy," He said.

Photo:Xinhua