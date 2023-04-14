PHOTO / WORLD
Boisabi festival celebrated in Chattogram, Bangladesh
By Xinhua Published: Apr 14, 2023 10:29 PM
People release floating flowers in a lake to celebrate the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

People release floating flowers in a lake to celebrate the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

Women wearing traditional dresses and holding flowers are pictured during the celebration of the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

A boy prays before releasing floating flowers in a lake to celebrate the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

People wearing traditional dresses and holding flowers pose for photos during the celebration of the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

People prepare floating flowers to celebrate the Boisabi festival in Chattogram, Bangladesh on April 12, 2023. With this festival, indigenous people in Chattogram Hill Tracts region bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. Photo:Xinhua

