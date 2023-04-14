Festival Baisakhi celebrated in Indian state of Punjab

People wearing traditional Punjabi attire sing folk songs and perform folk dances during festival Baisakhi in a wheat farm in Amritsar district of India's northern Punjab state, April 13, 2023. Baisakhi is one of the most popular festivals celebrated in the Indian state of Punjab to mark the harvest. Photo:Xinhua

A child in traditional folk attire is seen during the Gajan festival on the outskirts of Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 13, 2023. Photo:Xinhua