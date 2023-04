People join a colorful procession to celebrate the Bengali New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 14, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

People join a colorful procession to celebrate the Bengali New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 14, 2023. Photo:Xinhua

People join a colorful procession to celebrate the Bengali New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 14, 2023. Photo:Xinhua