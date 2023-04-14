Cambodia kicks off Sankranta festival at famed Angkor after 4-year hiatus

People play traditional tug-of-war game at the Sankranta festival in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on April 14, 2023. Cambodia kicked off the three-day Sankranta festival, or the Khmer New Year celebration, at the famed Angkor Archeological Park on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

Cambodia kicked off the three-day Sankranta festival, or the Khmer New Year celebration, at the famed Angkor Archeological Park on Friday.Speaking to thousands of officials and revelers at the event, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen attributed the resumption of the Sankranta festival to the government's successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic."The Sankranta festival is organized to inspire the Cambodian people, especially the younger generations, to understand, love and promote Cambodia's invaluable culture, civilization, tradition and custom," he said. "And it is also aimed at maintaining national identity and upholding national pride."A variety of events, including cultural show, traditional games, dancing, singing, martial arts, trade exhibition, food show and modern concert, is being held at the festival from Friday to Sunday.Hun Sen was confident that the Sankranta festival would give a boost to the recovery of the pandemic-devastated tourism industry."It is expected that we will be able to attract more than 4 million international tourists this year," he said, noting that the Southeast Asian nation received 2.28 million foreign visitors in 2022.Cambodia received 6.6 million international visitors in 2019, and the number had sharply dropped to 1.3 million in 2020 and 200,000 in 2021, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (L, front) beats a gong during the opening ceremony of the Sankranta festival in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on April 14, 2023. Cambodia kicked off the three-day Sankranta festival, or the Khmer New Year celebration, at the famed Angkor Archeological Park on Friday. Photo:Xinhua