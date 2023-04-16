People visit art exhibition on World Art Day in Philippines

People visit an art exhibition at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts on the occasion of the World Art Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 15, 2023. The World Art Day falls on April 15 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People take a photo with an art installation at an art exhibition at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts on the occasion of the World Art Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 15, 2023. The World Art Day falls on April 15 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People take a photo with artworks at an art exhibition at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts on the occasion of the World Art Day in Quezon City, the Philippines, April 15, 2023. The World Art Day falls on April 15 every year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)