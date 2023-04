People shop during midnight sale before Eid al-Fitr in Indonesia

People shop during the midnight sale ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, April 15, 2023. Midnight sales are popular in Indonesia, offering discounts ahead of holidays. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

