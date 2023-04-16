More than $109m worth of research funds transited to HK from Chinese mainland: senior official

Hong Kong File Photo: VCG

More than 750 million yuan ($109.15 million) of research funds have been transited to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) from the Chinese mainland, HKSAR Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said on Saturday, vowing to further promote innovation cooperation.Chan made the remarks via video link at the 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals, noting that the HKSAR government has been in close contact with responsible central departments, aiming to facilitate the cross-border flow of innovation elements, so that the HKSAR can better integrate itself into the nation's overall development.The 750-billion-yuan in funds have been deployed to universities and research institutions in Hong Kong to support the research and development (R&D) projects, Chan said.Also, the funds have also helped establish 19 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint laboratories and two additional labs' Hong Kong branchesOn March 15, the HKSAR government and the Ministry of Science and Technology signed an arrangement between the Chinese mainland and the HKSAR on expediting the development of Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology center, which will focus on various aspects such as deepening R&D cooperation and resources sharing to better enable talent, enterprises and institutions from the region to serve the nation's needs, Chan noted.Chan stressed that the HKSAR will give full play to its unique advantage as backed by the motherland, while connecting the world to actively promote the construction of major cooperation platforms among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, including Qianhai in Shenzhen, Nansha in Guangzhou, and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone.The HKSAR government announced the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint in December 2022, with a major development direction "to proactively integrate into the overall development of the country and consolidate our role as a bridge connecting the mainland and the world."Global Times