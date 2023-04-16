Circus in Luoyang ordered to suspend business after two lions escape

Photo: Screenshot from website

On Sunday, a video posted online captured the moment when two lions from a circus in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province, escaped through an unlocked door during a performance, drawing widespread attention among Chinese netizens. The breeder had already trapped the lion in the cage in time, and no injuries occurred, and the circus has been ordered to suspend its operations.A witness at the scene reported that the door was not properly secured, allowing one of the lions to exit swiftly. According to multiple video clips, the lion ran out of the stage fence, causing panic among the audience. The lion was later seen wandering outside the circus, prompting audience members and tourists to flee in all directions.Officers from the local police station said that the lion had been caught. Several videos online also showed the lion being carried away in a cage.The official Weibo account of the local government released a statement on Saturday, saying that the circus has been ordered to suspend business for rectification, and the relevant investigation and disposal work is being carried out in an orderly manner.