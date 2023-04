Embroidery festival held in Kyrgyzstan

An artisan embroiders at an embroidery festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 15, 2023. An embroidery festival featuring Kyrgyz traditional embroideries was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

Women display Kyrgyz traditional costumes in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 15, 2023. An embroidery festival featuring Kyrgyz traditional embroideries was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

An artisan embroiders at an embroidery festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 15, 2023. An embroidery festival featuring Kyrgyz traditional embroideries was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

People learn embroidery from an artisan at an embroidery festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, April 15, 2023. An embroidery festival featuring Kyrgyz traditional embroideries was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)