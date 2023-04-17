People celebrate Sankranta festival at Angkor Archeological Park in Cambodia

People celebrate the Sankranta festival at the Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on April 16, 2023. Cambodia kicked off the three-day Sankranta festival, or the Khmer New Year celebration, on Friday. A variety of events, including a cultural show, traditional games, dancing, singing, martial arts, trade exhibition, food show, and modern concert, were held at the festival. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

Artists perform archery during the Sankranta festival at the Angkor Archeological Park in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on April 16, 2023.