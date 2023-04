Strawberry festival held in Mgarr, Malta

A woman eats fresh strawberries in Mgarr, Malta, on April 16, 2023. Malta on Sunday held its annual strawberry festival in Mgarr, a picturesque agricultural village in north Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A little girl eats food made with strawberries in Mgarr, Malta, on April 16, 2023. Malta on Sunday held its annual strawberry festival in Mgarr, a picturesque agricultural village in north Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A woman eats food made with strawberries in Mgarr, Malta, on April 16, 2023. Malta on Sunday held its annual strawberry festival in Mgarr, a picturesque agricultural village in north Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A man makes food with fresh strawberries in Mgarr, Malta, on April 16, 2023. Malta on Sunday held its annual strawberry festival in Mgarr, a picturesque agricultural village in north Malta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)