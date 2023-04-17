Art car parade held in Texas, United States

An art car participates in the 36th Houston Art Car Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, April 15, 2023. The yearly event gathered over 250 art cars and other exhibits, drawing in more than 250,000 spectators. The parade showcased a diverse range of wheeled vehicles, including bicycles, unicycles, lawnmowers, cars, and go-karts. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

A participant in an art car interacts with the spectators in the 36th Houston Art Car Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

A driver of an art car waves in the 36th Houston Art Car Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)

An art car participates in the 36th Houston Art Car Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, April 15, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua)