Boston marks 10-year anniversary of 2013 Marathon Bombings

Family members of the Boston Marathon bombings victims walk towards the memorial site during a remembrance event in Boston, the United States, April 15, 2023. April 15, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings back in 2013. On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounded more than 260 others. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

People mourn the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, the United States, April 15, 2023. April 15, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings back in 2013. On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounded more than 260 others. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

Family members of the Boston Marathon bombings victims attend a remembrance event in Boston, the United States, April 15, 2023. April 15, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings back in 2013. On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounded more than 260 others. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

A woman places flowers at the memorial site of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, the United States, April 15, 2023. April 15, 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings back in 2013. On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and wounded more than 260 others. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)