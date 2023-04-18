People celebrate Songkran Festival in Luang Prabang, Laos

Children participate in the celebration of the Songkran Festival or the Lao New Year, in Luang Prabang, Laos, April 16, 2023. The Lao New Year, celebrated from April 14 to 16, is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and also a time of endless fun for the Laotians.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows people celebrating the Songkran Festival or the Lao New Year, in Luang Prabang, Laos, April 15, 2023. The Lao New Year, celebrated from April 14 to 16, is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and also a time of endless fun for the Laotians.(Photo: Xinhua)

Girls pose for photos during the celebration of the Songkran Festival or the Lao New Year, in Luang Prabang, Laos, April 15, 2023. The Lao New Year, celebrated from April 14 to 16, is the most important festival in the Lao calendar and also a time of endless fun for the Laotians(Photo: Xinhua)