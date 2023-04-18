People return to hometowns to celebrate Eid in Indonesia

People carry belongings to board free-of-charge buses to their hometowns in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2023. Indonesia is facing the homecoming season when people from urban cities return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families(Photo: Xinhua)

People carry belongings to board free-of-charge buses to their hometowns in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2023. Indonesia is facing the homecoming season when people from urban cities return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families(Photo: Xinhua)

People carry belongings to board free-of-charge buses to their hometowns in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2023. Indonesia is facing the homecoming season when people from urban cities return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families(Photo: Xinhua)

People carry belongings to board free-of-charge buses to their hometowns in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2023. Indonesia is facing the homecoming season when people from urban cities return to their respective hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families(Photo: Xinhua)