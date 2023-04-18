People in south Lebanon play egg tapping to celebrate Easter

Two girls play egg tapping during the celebration of Easter in the city of Hasbaya, south Lebanon, April 16, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)
Two girls play egg tapping during the celebration of Easter in the city of Hasbaya, south Lebanon, April 16, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)
A group of men play egg tapping during the celebration of Easter in the city of Hasbaya, south Lebanon, April 16, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)
A group of girls take a selfie during the celebration of Easter in the city of Hasbaya, south Lebanon, April 16, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)