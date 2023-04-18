71st Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival held in U.S.

This photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a cluster of bluebonnet flowers in Ennis, Texas, the United States. The 71st Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival was held here from April 14 to 16.(Photo: Xinhua)

A wildflower meadow with a house is pictured near Ennis, Texas, the United States on April 16, 2023. The 71st Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival was held here from April 14 to 1(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman walks at a wildflower meadow near Ennis, Texas, the United States, April 16, 2023. The 71st Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival was held here from April 14 to 16(Photo: Xinhua)