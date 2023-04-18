China’s retail sales expand 10.6% in March, providing strong impetus for economic recovery

Customers eat inside a giant concrete pipe built on two layers on top of a barbecue restaurant in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on February 7, 2023. Photo: IC
China’s retail sales, a major driver of economic growth, surged 10.6 percent year-on-year in March this year, beating expectations and hitting a near two-year high, demonstrating the country is releasing its huge consumption potential after the optimization of COVID-19 response, which has provided a strong impetus to economic recovery in the first quarter.
The better-than-expected first-quarter GDP growth
, which reached 4.5 percent, indicated that the world’s second-largest economy is accelerating its economic rebound, with the pull of consumption on China’s economic growth for the whole year set to gradually increase, experts and officials said.
In March, retail sales reached 3.79 trillion yuan ($550.7 billion), driving the consumption data in the first three months up 5.8 percent year-on-year, compared with the 2.7 percent drop in the fourth quarter last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday.
“Consumption growth has rebounded significantly in the first quarter. From the start of this year, with policies aiming to promote consumption rolled out, market sales eyed a significant recovery, especially the improvement in service sector consumption. The pull of consumption on economic growth is significantly enhanced,” Fu Linghui, spokesperson from the NBS told a press conference.
In the first quarter, the contribution of consumption to China’s GDP growth reached 66.6 percent, a significant rebound over the whole of last year, becoming the major engine to drive economic growth, Fu added.
With the impact of the epidemic gradually receding and the consumer sentiment strengthening, contact-related consumption including dining, entertainment and travel grew rapidly, with the catering revenue in the first quarter up 13.9 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, with the gradual release of consumer demand, the growth of upgraded consumption accelerated and the purchase of basic commodities continued to grow, supporting a steady rebound in sales.
In the first quarter, sales of consumer goods rose 4.9 percent, compared with 1.7 percent fall in the fourth quarter in 2022.
Among them, the retail sales of basic living goods such as food increased by 7.5 percent; those of upgraded goods like cosmetics rose 5.9 percent.
As the economy stabilized and continued to rebound, employment pressure has gradually eased, and residents' confidence in consumption improved. In the first quarter, the national average propensity to consume reached 62 percent, 0.2 percentage points higher than the same period last year, said Fu.
“In general, consumption has maintained a recovery trend this year, but residents' willingness to consume needs to be further enhanced. In the near future, we will ramp up efforts to increase residents’ income, effectively combine the expansion of consumption and supply-side structural reform, and continuously release consumption potential, in a bid to promote economic development and improve people’s well-being,” Fu noted.
Global Times