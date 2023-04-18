China cuts holdings of US Treasury in Feb to near 13-year low, bolstering economic security

A teller counts U.S. dollar bills at a bank in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province.Photo:Xinhua
China further reduced its holdings of US Treasury in February to the lowest level in nearly 13 years, as other foreign holders of US Treasury also cut their holdings by 4.7 percent year-on-year to $7.34 trillion in February, data from the US Treasury Department showed.
Experts noted that the Chinese mainland's cut to its holdings of US Treasury aims to further diversify the allocation of foreign exchange reserves, which is conducive to bolstering economic security amid external risks.
In February, total foreign holdings in US Treasury stood at $7.34 trillion, down from $7.4 trillion in January, while lower than $7.7 trillion in February 2022, per data from the US Treasury Department released on Monday local time.
China's holdings fell to $848.8 billion in February from $859.4 billion in January, while the figure stood at $1.03 trillion at the same time last year.
Japan, the largest foreign holder of US Treasury, also cut its holdings in February to $1.09 trillion from $1.1 trillion a month ago.
Some foreign holders, including China, have been diversifying their holdings for foreign exchange reserves, Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Wang Youxin, a researcher with the Institute of International Finance at the Bank of China, said earlier that a more diversified allocation of foreign exchange reserves is conducive to enhancing national economic and financial security amid intensifying geopolitical competition, per a report from chinaews.com.
Experts also highlighted the strengthened internationalization of the Chinese yuan and the increasing application scenarios for yuan-based settlement as another reason for China's continuous reduction in holdings amid the global de-dollarization trend.
China has been promoting the internationalization of the yuan, aiming to use currency for more foreign economic activities rather than US dollars, and the yuan's global role is already increasing, Xi added.
The yuan has become a relatively stable currency for global investors while, China remains a top investment destination, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Last week, China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China processed the first cross-border yuan settlement in Brazil
at its local branch. The nation also completed first purchase of liquefied natural gas
sourced from the United Arab Emirates using cross-border yuan settlement.