Traditional Chinese elements hailed at Diving World Cup in Xi’an

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2023 shows lanterns at the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Scenic spots in Xi'an are welcoming legions of tourists with colorful lights and lanterns.(Photo: Xinhua)

Shaanxi Opera, leather shadow puppetry, ink-painting on water, dough sculpture, paper cutting, hanfu clothes, drums, Terracotta Warrior mascots...Divers from the World Aquatics Diving World Cup were absorbed in dazzling Chinese cultural elements during their one-week stay in Xi'an, a historical ancient capital of 13 dynasties.A total of 63 elite divers from 13 teams competed in the Diving World Cup, while host China swept nine golds at the top-tier international competition. However, medals were not the only thing divers sought; stepping out of the pool, they also gained a better understanding of traditional Chinese culture.A "walking street" en route to the dining hall in the athletes' hotel was decorated with Chinese intangible cultural heritages by local organizers.Olympic gold medalist Jack Laugher of Britain was attracted to the cultural performances in the hotel."I have been to Xi'an at least five times during the last 10 years. It is a really, really cool way to learn about Chinese culture just within our hotel," said Laugher.Eduard Cristian Timbretti Gugiu and his Italian teammates enjoyed Chinese folk music and took photos wearing traditional Chinese clothes, hanfu."We have seen many interesting things here. The hanfu clothes are very unique and cool. The music is so different from Westerns. I am learning a lot. It's fun," Gugiu said."It is my first time visiting China, and I am really interested in many things. I also tried noodle making, but I don't know what to call them; there are too many types and flavors."Many athletes were attracted by handcraft making and learned to make traditional shadow puppets with leather and Tang Liu Cai, an ink painting technique on water invented in Tang Dynasty (618-907)."The art of painting on water is just the same as our sport. We always try to present our best gestures into water," Danylo Konovalov of Ukraine had his understanding of ancient Chinese art and water. "I have tried some good ink paintings."Officials from World Aquatics, the world governing body of aquatic sports, were impressed by both the professional organization and the cultural activities in Xi'an."The city of Xi'an is extraordinary because it has a very wide historical interest with a huge amount of cultural experiences. The management of the event has been absolutely perfect, and it takes it to another level," said Beck Melanie, secretary-in-general of the Diving Technical Committee of World Aquatics.