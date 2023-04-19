8 injured, scores missing after land sliding hits NW Pakistan's border area

Photo: CFP

Eight people were injured and scores of others went missing under the rubbles following a land sliding at the Torkham border in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, rescue sources said.The incident happened at about 3:50 a.m. local time due to lightning at the border area near Afghanistan, sources from the state-owned Rescue 1122 told Xinhua."It was a massive land sliding, and part of a mountain caved in when the lightning struck it, trapping dozens of trucks waiting to cross the border," the sources added.Earlier in a statement, Rescue 1122 said that several vehicles caught fire after the landslide, adding that initially three ambulances from the nearby camp of the rescue organization were dispatched to the site.The statement said that judging from the magnitude of the incident, ambulances and firefighters from other parts of the province have also been called in.About 60 rescue workers are taking part in the operation, and all resources are being used to recover the trapped people from the rubbles, the statement added.