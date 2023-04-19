Indonesia calls for earlier homebound exodus in anticipation of huge traffic congestion

Passengers wait to board buses ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr at Pondok Pinang bus terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 18, 2023. Authorities in Indonesia are calling on citizens to travel to their hometowns for the Eid al-Fitr celebration earlier than usual to avoid heavy traffic congestion during the upcoming holiday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Authorities in Indonesia are calling on citizens to travel to their hometowns for the Eid al-Fitr celebration earlier than usual to avoid heavy traffic congestion during the upcoming holiday.Eid al-Fitr in the Southeast Asian country is expected to possibly fall on April 21. It is customary for Muslims to celebrate the annual religious holiday with their families.A recent survey by the country's transportation ministry showed that approximately 120 million people would travel back during the Eid exodus period this year, a 45 percent increase from last year's number.At least 18 million would travel from Greater Jakarta, one of the world's most densely-populated cities, with destinations such as Central Java, West Java and East Java provinces.Indonesia, home to about 280 million people, is expecting the biggest annual mass homebound exodus season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.The peak of homebound travel, the government said, is predicted to happen between Wednesday and Thursday.During the peak period, the normal five-hour trip between the capital Jakarta and Semarang City in Central Java could take up to 10 hours, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said.The minister urged private-owned transportation providers to consider giving out discounts for departures before the peak in a bid to encourage the public to make earlier trips.According to the ministry's survey, more than 36 million vehicles would be on the roads across the country during the exodus period.The ministry had allocated a total budget of 20 billion Indonesian rupiahs (about 1.34 million U.S. dollars) for a free exodus program that has designated destination cities mainly in Central Java, West Java and East Java. It provides free tours for 24,000 trips by ferries, buses and trains.To secure the homebound traveling period, the National Police will deploy nearly 150,000 personnel spread at posts along popular routes for 14 days starting Tuesday.