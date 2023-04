A man rides past cherry blossoms on a street in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman takes a photo under cherry blossoms on a street in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman reads a book near cherry blossoms in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman walks her pet dog under cherry blossoms in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)