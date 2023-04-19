Beijing to pilot installation of chips in delivery vehicles to better detect illegal behaviors

Delivery men arrange packages in Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 13, 2022. Photo:China News Service

Beijing is set to pilot the installation of chips on take-away and courier electric bicycles, monitoring the trajectory of vehicle actions in real time via new technologies, in a bid to improve the ability to detect illegal behaviors, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said on Wednesday.According to the commission, traffic regulation will remain one of Beijing's traffic management priorities in 2023.In strengthening the governance of non-motorized vehicles, the city will promote the revision of related management regulations, requiring riders to wear helmets. In addition, it will carry out special management action for illegal modification of electric bicycles.Beijing vowed to enhance the management of take-away and courier electric bicycles. In addition to install chips, the commission will improve the traffic violation notification system, urging enterprises related with courier, takeaway and instant delivery to establish a traffic violation ledger.Moreover, the commission will complete the set target of full withdrawal of non-compliant electric vehicles with three and four wheels by the end of this year.In terms of motorcycles, the city will strengthen on-site enforcement at key times and key roads, expand the coverage of off-site enforcement equipment, maintaining strict control of various types of traffic violations.It will foremost punish unlicensed and overloaded vehicles as well as other illegal behaviors, to maintain the transportation environment order of the capital.Global Times