China rejects claims of Chinese drones being exported to areas of Ukraine conflict

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Photo: VCG
China firmly opposes the US and some foreign media outlets' move of groundlessly spreading false information about Chinese drones being exported to areas of the Ukraine conflict and spreading rumors and discrediting Chinese companies, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday.
The remarks were made in responding to a question about some foreign media's groundless claims that China exported drones to conflict areas in Ukraine.
The US has continued to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine, but instead of reflecting on what it has done, it has joined with a small number of Western media to spread groundless false information about China's drone exports and spread rumors to discredit Chinese companies, which China firmly opposes, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.
Regarding the Ukraine conflict, China's position is consistent and clear. China has always upheld an objective and fair stance, stood on the side of peace and dialogue, and supported Russia and Ukraine to meet each other halfway, while making every effort to promote the political settlement of the crisis, the MOFCOM said.
"In this process, we do not add fuel to the fire, let alone take advantage of the opportunity to make a profit," the ministry said.
China has strict controls on the export of drones. Since 2002, China has gradually implemented export controls on drones, and the control scope and technical standards are consistent with international standards. According to relevant Chinese laws and regulations, all export of drones that meet the control standards must apply for a license to prevent them from being used for non-peaceful purposes, the official noted.
Since the Ukraine crisis, some Chinese civilian drone companies have taken the initiative to suspend their operations in conflict areas, further proving that certain foreign media reports are groundless, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.
Previously, Chinese drone producer DJI was accused of involving in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, but the company has reiterated that the accusations were completely false.
China always believes that scientific and technological progress should benefit the people of all countries, and firmly opposes the use of civilian drones for non-peaceful purposes, the spokesperson said.
"China calls on all relevant parties to work together to strengthen controls, prevent all types of drones from being used on battlefields in conflict areas, and jointly promote international peace and regional stability," the spokesperson said.
For months, US senior officials and some foreign media
have intensified their hyping about China sending weapons and ammunition to aid Russia, even after China has outlined its peaceful settlement position in a position paper.
At a press conference on February 27, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged the US to stop spreading disinformation and withdraw the sanctions against Chinese firms.
"On the Ukraine issue, China has been actively promoting peace talks and promoting the political settlement of the crisis. The US is in no position to point fingers at China-Russia relations. We do not accept coercion or pressure from the US," Mao said.