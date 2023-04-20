Nearly 10,000 wild trees of a rare species found in China's Guizhou

This undated photo shows the wild Ormosia hosiei trees in the natural forest area of the state-owned forest farm of Nanpanjiang in the Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, southwest China's Guizhou Province.(Photo: Xinhua)

Almost 10,000 wild trees of a rare species have been found in southwest China's Guizhou Province, authorities said.The wild Ormosia hosiei trees, under China's second-class national protection, were discovered in the natural forest area of the state-owned forest farm of Nanpanjiang in the Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, according to the provincial bureau of forestry.Chang Jin, deputy head of the forest farm, said they have mobilized an eight-member team to investigate the distribution area and determine the exact number of the rare species, which may take them half a month to do.Ormosia hosiei is valued for its timber and is also known for its use in Traditional Chinese Medicine.Zhang Huahai, a forestry expert who retired from the bureau, said the latest discovery is significant for the protection, scientific research and utilization of Ormosia hosiei resources, providing germplasm sources for expanding artificial planting.

