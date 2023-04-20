Heatwave hits Bangkok, Thailand

Pedestrians shade themselves from the sunshine in Bangkok, Thailand, April 19, 2023. Thailand experienced continuous high temperature recently, with the highest temperature in many provinces exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand reminded the public to reduce outdoor activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

