Armed Forces of Malta commemorates 50th anniversary

Maltese President George Vella (2nd L, Front) reviews members of the Armed Forces of Malta in Valletta, Malta, on April 19, 2023. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand parade in Valletta on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Maltese President George Vella participates in a parade in Valletta, Malta, on April 19, 2023. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand parade in Valletta on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta take part in a parade in Valletta, Malta, on April 19, 2023. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand parade in Valletta on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Helicopters fly over the sky during a parade in Valletta, Malta, on April 19, 2023. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand parade in Valletta on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

An aircraft flies over the sky during a parade in Valletta, Malta, on April 19, 2023. The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand parade in Valletta on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)