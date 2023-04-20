UN Chinese Language Day celebrated in Johannesburg, South Africa

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students write Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the upcoming UN Chinese Language Day at the Confucius Institute at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 19, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)