Chinese, US trade officials meet in Beijing amid growing talks of high-level visits

File photo: China US

Chinese and US trade officials met in Beijing last week and exchanged views on strengthening communication and cooperation, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) told a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.Relevant officials from both sides exchanged views on strengthening communication and cooperation between the two trade agencies regarding bilateral economic and trade ties, Shu Jueting, MOFCOM spokesperson, said on Thursday.The statement comes as the US government has frequently hinted at its desire for various officials, particularly those in economic and trade roles, to visit China. And some experts said the meeting last week might be paving the way for meetings of higher level officials.On April 11, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the US is in talks with China about arranging potential visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.The MOFCOM spokesperson did not disclose any further details on the reported visit on Thursday, but such a meeting was viewed by some experts as paving the way for Raimondo's potential visit to China.On March 8, a Chinese commerce ministry official said that China was open to Raimondo's wish to visit the country this year, as it is very important for the commerce departments of both sides to maintain dialogue and communication.China will remain committed to addressing each other's concerns through dialogue and will promote constructive and pragmatic cooperation, the official added