China’s A-class international auto show kicks off in Shanghai, expected to welcome 1m visitors

A Hongqi E-LS concept car on display at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai on April 18, 2023. Photo: VCG

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, kicked off in Shanghai with more than 1,000 auto companies from 20 countries and regions participating in the event.The 10-day event is set to display some 1,500 vehicles in its 360,000 square-meter exhibition areas. More than 1,000 vehicles made their global debut at the show, according to the organizers.Themed "Embracing the New Era of Automobile Industry," the exhibition presents cutting-edge products and technologies including new-energy manufacturing, future travel, autonomous driving solutions, IoV (internet of vehicles) and high-precision maps.Chinese auto brands are a major highlight of the exhibition. Famous domestic enterprises such as SAIC Motor, Changan, BYD and Geely displayed their latest NEV (new energy vehicle) offerings that attracted lots of attention.Foreign executives from global auto brands also gathered at the exhibition to present their latest technologies, debut new models and announce strategic plans for Chinese market.At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where the exhibition is being held, the Global Times reporters saw crowds flocking to the 13 indoor halls. Many visitors took photos, asked the enterprises for more information, or tried sitting behind the wheel of a favored vehicle with great excitement.The exhibition, marking the first A-class international auto show held in China after the COVID-19 pandemic, will inject great confidence and vitality into the global auto market, organizers said.The show kicked off on April 18 and will run until April 27. It is expected to welcome than 1 million visitors.

Visitors gather at the IM Motors booth to watch the brand's marketing campaign at the auto Show on April 18, 2023. Photo: VCG

A visitor to the BYD booth looks at an engine at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition on April 18, 2023. Photo: VCG

Visitors look at the car smart driving chip developer Semidrive's transparent concept car at the exhibition on April 18, 2023. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

A BYD staff member introduces the front drive 3-in-1 electric power transmission assembly of a car to the visitors. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

Visitors prepare to enter the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for visiting the auto show. Photo: Lu Ting/GT