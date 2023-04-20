Poland, Israel: ambassadors commemorate Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale (left) and Polish Ambassador to China Wojciech Zajaczkowski pose for a photo on April 19. Photo: Courtesy of the Polish Embassy in China

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the Polish Ambassador to China, Wojciech Zajaczkowski, and the Israeli Ambassador to China Irit Ben-Abba Vitale gathered at the Polish Embassy in Beijing on April 19 to pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.They wore yellow daffodils as a symbol of remembrance. The flower holds a special meaning in relation to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.Marek Edelman, the last surviving leader of the uprising, received a bouquet of yellow daffodils every year on April 19 from an anonymous person. He would place them at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in memory of those who fought and lost their lives during the uprising. Inspired by Edelman's tradition, people now wear yellow paper daffodils on this day to honor the victims.Edelman, who remained in Poland after the war, passed away in 2009, but his legacy lives on.The ceremony held in Beijing by the two embassies serves as a reminder of the atrocities of the Holocaust and the importance of never forgetting the victims. It also highlights the strong bond between Poland and Israel in their shared commitment to honor and remember the past.