INFOGRAPHIC / DIPLOMACY
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum
By Global Times Published: Apr 21, 2023 02:07 PM
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT

Highlights of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s keynote speech at Lanting Forum. Graphic:GT



 
RELATED ARTICLES
Chinese FM vows greater resolve to safeguard the international order, China’s sovereignty and security at Lanting Forum

It is not the Chinese mainland, but the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting ...

President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message to Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and the World

On 21 April, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernization and ...