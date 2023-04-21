Air China unveils a direct route from Xi’an to Astana in Kazakhstan

File photo:Air China

Air China on Friday unveiled a direct route from Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province to Astana in Kazakhstan, the first fixed international service to Kazakhstan via Xi'an by the carrier, which is believed will further increase the connection between China and Central Asia.The flight will operate twice per week, flying from Xi'an on Mondays and Fridays, and returning on Tuesdays and Saturdays mobilizing A320 aircraft.The route is driven by demand between China and Kazakhstan for personnel exchanges and it will further increase the connections in terms of trade, culture and traveling of the two countries, and boost the aviation markets of both countries, said Zhang Sheng, vice general manager of China National Holding Co at the press conference held in Xi'an.

The launching ceremony of the flight from Xi’an to Astana by Air China on April 21, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Air China

Air China has launched around 60 routes along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), connecting 36 cities in 26 countries and regions since 2013.Air China said it has continuously worked to increase the recovery of the routes to shrug off the impact of epidemic, and routes along the BRI is one of the key strategic priorities. So far this year, it has relaunched 70 to 80 percent of the routes along the BRI, and the flights also recovered to 60 percent in terms of the number.Air China said it will further enhance its global aviation network, and further increase the percentage of routes along the BRI as part of the group's international routes.In a roadmap for the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the airport in Xi'an has been highlighted as one of key international aviation hubs in China, vowing to increase the transport communications between the city and Central and Western Asia.

The launching ceremony of the flight from Xi’an to Astana by Air China on April 21, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Air China







In September of 2022, Kazakhstan announced to set up a Consulate General in Xi'an, making the city an important place to further increase the connection between the two countries.The route opening is also part of the answers for the aviation industry which gradually increasing international capacity brought by border barrier lifting, Li Xiaojin, an expert via industry news portal carnoc.com told the Global Times on Friday.Opening the route will enhance the place of Kazakhstan in the BRI, and also build an example for the aviation to further support the BRI, Li added.Official data showed that the bilateral trade between the two countries has witnessed a fast development in recent years, and the trade has increased from $28.5 billion in 2013 to $31.1 billion in 2022. China has been ranking the second largest trade partner with Kazakhstan for years, and China is also the fifth largest investor country for Kazakhstan.