Bird Paradise to open in Singapore on May 8

This photo taken on April 21, 2023 shows a pair of scarlet macaws during a media tour at Bird Paradise in Singapore. Bird Paradise is a new aviary attraction set to open on May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 21, 2023 shows a hyacinth macaw during a media tour at Bird Paradise in Singapore. Bird Paradise is a new aviary attraction set to open on May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A roseate spoonbill perches on a branch during a media tour at Bird Paradise in Singapore, April 21, 2023. Bird Paradise is a new aviary attraction set to open on May 8, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 21, 2023 shows a flock of flamingos during a media tour at Bird Paradise in Singapore. Bird Paradise is a new aviary attraction set to open on May 8, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)